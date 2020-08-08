Ferraris qualify on front row at Misano

The two qualifying sessions for the Pro-Am class of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup yielded two all-Ferrari front rows at the Misano International Circuit. The two Ferraris entered in the event will set off in the first row of the class in the first two races of the Romagna weekend.

Qualifying 1. In the first qualifying session, involving the drivers who will take the wheel in the early stages of Race-1, the two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s set the fastest laps in the Pro-Am class.

Louis Machiels in AF Corse car no. 52, clocked his best time of 1:33.641 which was the sixteenth fastest overall. The Belgian champion was just 156 thousandths ahead of Eddie Cheever III in the twin car of Sky Tempesta Racing, who, however, will start from the ninth row.

Qualifying 2. In the second session, Eddie Cheever III improved on his performance in the first outing with a time of 1:32.571. That result gave him class pole just 30 thousandths of a second ahead of Andrea Bertolini in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse. Cheever III’s fantastic lap will allow him to start from the sixth row in the first of the two races on Sunday.

At sunset. The track action at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit is scheduled for late Saturday evening with Race-1 starting at 7.15 pm.