Ferraris ok in WEC free practice

After the third and final free practice session, excitement is rising for the WEC qualifying session that starts at 11:50 am local time at Silverstone. The teams used the sessions to set up their car for the race that sets off at 12 pm tomorrow, which should avoid the risk of rain.

LMGTE Pro. In the LMGTE Pro class, the Ferraris were competitive in all three sessions and the fastest in the second and third with the crew of the 488 GTE no. 51. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi gradually improving their lap times from 1:56.069 in session one to 1:55.501 in session two, concluding with 1:54.467 in the third and final session. Their teammates Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina also made progress while trying to use the tests to become better acquainted with the car. After a time of 1:56.426 for car no. 71 in round one, followed by 1:55.907 in the second and 1:55.077 in the third, it closed in fourth position.

LMGTE Am. In the Am class, the Ferrari teams laid the foundations to be competitive in the race, without pushing for the best overall time. AF Corse and MR Racing were among the most competitive teams on the British track, with François Perrodo in the 488 GTE no. 83 recording the fastest time in the third session of 1:54.662.

Qualifying. The 20-minute fight starts for pole position in tomorrow's race begins at 11:50 am.