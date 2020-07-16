Ferrari's Misano tests concluded

The two-day test session at the Misano circuit has concluded. The session was in preparation for the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe at Imola on 25 and 26 July, with Ferraris on track.

Excellent feedback. Several programmes were carried out by the teams who had the chance to familiarise themselves with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 after the long lockdown period. The Maranello cars were the fastest in two of the four sessions: the second, where SMP Racing car no. 71 with Miguel Molina, Davide Rigon and Sergey Sirotkin set a time of 1:31.664, and the fourth, where AF Corse no. 52 crewed by Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels and Niek Hommerson, was fastest.

High mileage. The two days on the Romagna track also saw the other crews who will take part in the first race of the SRO continental series. They focused on gathering useful information on balance, tyre and fuel consumption, as well as getting the right feeling for speed. Good feedback from the trio of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Nicklas Nielsen, and by Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III, who drove the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Sky Tempesta Racing into the leading positions.