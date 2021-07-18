Ferrari wins LMGTE Am at 6 Hours of Monza

The trio of Perrodo-Nielsen-Rovera claimed a splendid victory in the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am class at the 6 Hours of Monza, the third round of the FIA WEC World Championship, while Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado finished second in the LMGTE Pro. Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer started the race, which also welcomed the return of spectators to the stands.

LMGTE Pro. The six-hour, intense scrap between Porsche and Ferrari saw Kévin Estre and Neel Jani emerge victorious. Three minutes from the end, they took advantage of Alessandro Pier Guidi’s splash-and-go to cross the line with a 32-second cushion. The Italian driver, who pushed hard to close to within less than a second of the winners before his lightning-fast final stop, deployed a bold strategy hoping to follow up on his win at Portimão, but with no luck. During the race, crewmate James Calado even took the lead for a time with a splendid passing move on Jani. Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra secured fourth place overall, just three seconds off the podium. The crew of car #52 fought a very intense race duelling with the Porsche of Bruni-Lietz. With these results, Ferrari stays on top of the Constructors’ Championship standings.