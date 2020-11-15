Ferrari vying for success at the halfway point at Paul Ricard

After three hours of racing, the best-positioned Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s involved in Pro and Pro Am class, currently occupy third place, not far adrift of the frontrunners.

First hour. At the start, the two Ferraris occupying the front row defended their respective positions, with Blomqvist in command followed by Vilander, while behind, numerous cars failed to respect the track limits amid collisions and spins, forcing many drivers further off the usual racing line. The Ferraris managed to emerge unscathed to leave Froggatt lying twenty-eighth, Lauch thirtieth, Machiels thirty-first and Ehret thirty-fourth. At the head of the course, the two Ferraris were attempting to build a slight advantage, but were forced to concede, first, to the Lamborghini of Altoe, then to Schramm’s Audi, which would subsequently be sanctioned for a jump start. In Pro Am class, Froggatt got involved in a fine battle with Goodwin, with the Sky Tempesta Racing driver coming out on top after an overtaking manoeuvre on the seventeenth lap. Elsewhere among the frontrunners, Vilander then Blomqvist fended off attacks from Pilet, both in a highly effective yet sporting manner. Pilet would eventually get the better of the two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s a few laps before the pit-stops with the stopwatch signalling the completion of the first hour of racing.

Second hour. While Froggatt handed over to Hui, who would tackle a double stint, both Blomqvist and Vilander remained comfortably seated in their Ferrari cockpits, coming back out on track in sixth and ninth position respectively in Pro class, while in Pro Am, Hui was in command ahead of Bontempelli, fifth, and Keilwitz, seventh.

Third hour. On the 58th lap, with five minutes to go before the second hour, a Full Course Yellow phase was triggered, followed by the entrance of the Safety Car, which allowed further pit-stops and driver swaps, with Ledogar replacing Blomqvist and Fuoco taking Vilander's place. Racing resumed sixteen minutes later on a clear track with the Ferraris holding seventh and tenth positions, the AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 ahead of the SMP Racing machine. This phase saw the two cars from the Maranello manufacturer produce convincing comebacks that moved Ledogar into third place and Fuoco up to sixth, despite an intense battle with Kelvin Van der Linde. In Pro Am class, an excellent stint from Mediani allowed AF Corse’s car #52 to take third spot. The other two Ferraris in the race, after the withdrawal of Rinaldi Racing's #95, occupied sixth and seventh position respectively at the hands of Hui and Ehret.