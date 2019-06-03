Ferrari Teams Ready for World Challenge America in Sonoma

Ferrari will continue to have strong representation in all three classes of the Blancpain GT World Challenge America this weekend, adding a pair of veteran drivers to its Pro-Am Cup teams for this weekend’s doubleheader at Sonoma Raceway.

Pro. Miguel Molina and Toni Vilander will co-drive the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 in the Pro class. The two drivers are carrying momentum from an outstanding weekend at Mosport Park, where they won the opening race and finished a strong second on Sunday at the Toronto-based team’s home event. R. Ferri Motorsport has had a strong 2019 to date, having won the second race at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas and finished third at Virginia International Raceway. Molina and Vilander enter the second half of the 2019 season holding a one-point lead atop the standings.

Pro-Am. Guy Cosmo and Patrick Byrne will partner with TR3 Racing co-driving the No. 31 Torxen Ferrari 488 GT3. The team won the opening race of the season at the Circuit of The Americas, using a different driver combination and has been absent from the circuit since. “I’m particularly excited to be racing with Ferrari once again,” said Cosmo. “Some of my fondest career moments were racing the F430 and 458 GTLM Ferraris in the American Le Mans Series and also the 458 GT3 in Grand-Am competition. I love the elevation and technical character of Sonoma, it’s a fantastic and challenging race track.” One11 Competition returns to action with two cars in Pro-Am. Veteran Andy Lally joins Chris Cagnazzi in the No. 19 entry, moving the car from Am to Pro-Am. Cagnazzi is currently second in the Am point standings. Alfred Caiola and Matt Plumb return in the One11 Competition No. 99 Ferrari.

Am. Squadra Corse Garage Italia returns to race action with the No. 7 Ferrari 488 GT3 for Martin Fuentes and Caesar Bacarella. The two drivers swept both weekends at COTA and Virginia International Raceway, and have generated a significant 49-point lead as they look to make another run to the championship to follow on their 2018 success. The duo have good reason for optimism, as Fuentes used a second-place finish at Sonoma in 2016 to clinch the Pirelli World Challenge GT-A championship. “After missing out on Canada due to a recent surgery on the shoulder, I’m ready to go for Sonoma,” said Feuntes. “I’m eager to get back in the car and keep fighting for the Blancpain GT championship. I am confident that Squadra Corse will give us a great car for the race and I think this kind of technical circuit could be good for us in the Ferrari.”

Weekend Schedule Friday includes one-hour practice periods at 11:45 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. (all times PT) on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course. Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 10:50 a.m. for Race 1, followed at 11:10 a.m. with qualifying for Race 2. Saturday’s opening race is set for 2:45 p.m., with the final race on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. Both races and qualifying will be streamed live on gt-world-challenge-america.com, with Sunday’s contest live on the CBS Sports Network.