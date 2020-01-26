Ferrari Strong in Opening 6 Hours

The night fell early at Daytona International Speedway, as it always does in the 24 Hours at Daytona. By the time the sixth hour of the race was complete, the circuit was bathed only in the glow of the artificial lights that surround the circuit. The Ferraris of Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa soldiered on, with nary a hiccup, minus a flat that briefly waylaid the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE. The race, however, was interrupted by the first full course caution, which allowed Risi Competizione to recover the time lost.

GTLM. The no. 62 Risi Competizone Ferrari 488 GTE has run flawlessly, minus the aforementioned flat tire. The team elected to rotate each of their four drivers through the car, starting with Alessandro Pier Guidi, then to James Calado, then to Davide Rigon and finally Daniel Serra. At the moment, Davide Rigon has returned to the wheel and is holding the fifth position, but is only fifteen seconds down on the GTLM class leader.

GTD. Scuderia Corsa has also rotated through each of their drivers over the previous six hours, starting with Jeff Westphal, followed by Cooper MacNeil. Over the course of Cooper’s double-stint, the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 did fall down the order, before Alessandro Balzan made his return to competitive racing with another strong double-stint that brought the car back into the top three. Toni Vilander followed and the car ran as high as third once more. At the moment, Cooper MacNeil is back in the car, defending third position from a closely trailing pack of GTD competitors.