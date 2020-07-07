Ferrari Returns to SRO World Challenge action at VIR

Ferrari is set to return to action this weekend as the SRO GT World Challenge America returns to action with a pair of 90-minute races at Virginia International Raceway The event ends a four-month layoff for the series, which opened the 2020 season in March at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas.

SQUADRA CORSE Squadra Corse returns to action with lead driver Martin Fuentes in the No. 1 Hublot/Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale/The Concours Club 488 GT3 who will once again partner with Rodrigo Baptista. Fuentes took the Pro-Am lead with a gutsy three-wide pass with 13 minutes remaining at COTA and held on to win Sunday’s race in the Ferrari. The pair also finished third in the season-opening Saturday opening round at COTA. Fuentes is seeking his seeking his third-consecutive, and fifth career, SRO championship, having earned all of them behind the wheel of a Ferrari. In 2019, Fuentes co-drove with Caesar Bacarella for nine victories en route to the Am title. The Mexican veteran doubled up in 2018, winning 13 races while sweeping the Sprint GTA and SprintX GT Am championships. Fuentes also won nine races for Squadra Corse in 2016, taking the GTA title. Fuentes swept both VIR races for Squadra Corse in 2018. The 2019 visit to the rural Virginia track was nearly perfect, with the team leading most of VIR’s Saturday event and then going on to take a flag-to-flag victory on Sunday to keep Fuentes and Bacarella perfect after four races. Joining the duo will be the no. 31 Ferrari 488 GT3, driven by Bill Sweedler and John Megrue. Bill is a long time Ferrari competitor, frequently running at the Le Mans 24 Hour race, most recently in the 2017 edition where he finished third in the GTE-Am category. He will be joined by John Megrue, a frequent competitor in the Ferrari Challenge North America series, and who currently leads the Trofeo Pirelli AM category championship after two rounds.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE The event opens with a pair of practices on Friday at 9:35 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. (all times CT). Saturday begins with back-to-back qualifying sessions for the respective races, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday’s race begins at 1:45 p.m., while the Sunday event is set for 1:45 p.m.