Ferrari Retires Early from 24 Hours at COTA

Austin, Texas 18 novembre 2019

The HB Racing team suffered a mechanical setback that forced their retirement from the 24 Hours at COTA on Sunday. After the overnight intervention, the team set off with a storming pace to try to recover the time lost in the opening eleven hours of running. With thirteen hours of racing on tap for Sunday, there seemed to be plenty of opportunity to recover to a strong result. In the opening hour, the no . 41 Ferrari 488 GT3, driven at the time by Nikolaj Rogivue set the fastest time of the race, a 2:06.357, faster than any other competitor at the 20 turn circuit by a margin of four tenths of a second. Unfortunately, the car encountered some mechanical difficulties soon after that point and the team made the decision to retire the car from competition. The 24 Hours at COTA marked the conclusion of the 2019 season, and so the HB Racing team and drivers will have to wait until 2020 to avenge this frustrating result.