Ferrari Repeats Win in Road to Le Mans

Repeat Winners. Fabien Lavergne and Mikkel Mac of the No. 71 Luzich Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 celebrated their second win of the weekend in style, after starting 4th on the grid. In a race that saw numerous spins and off-track moments in the LMP3 category, Lavergne and Mac were able to navigate and make up positions to earn their second win of the weekend and further extend their points lead in the championship.

Ferrari in 3 of top 5 spots. Ferrari was well represented in the top five as well, led by the no. 8 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 of Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini who finished fourth and the No. 51 of Spirit of Race piloted by Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani in fifth. Further down the finishing order, the no. 53 Spirit of Race entry (Kriton Lentoudis and Rui Aguas) took tenth position, seven seconds ahead of their nearest challenger. The no. 52 Spirit of Race counterpart took 12th, driven by Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri Jr. Just behind them was the No. 82 Kessel Racing entry of Philippe Mulacek and Pierre Kaffer in 13th position, followed by the no. 50 Kessel Racing entry with John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock behind the wheel.

Schedule. The Le Mans Cup will continue on 20 July at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.