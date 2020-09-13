Ferrari podium lockout in Race 2, Fisichella-Hui double

With the result a carbon copy of Race 1, the three 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars involved in Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Sprint Cup at Magny Cours finished the race monopolizing the Pro-Am class podium.

Chaos. At the start, a compact group of 23 cars headed into the opening turn, however contact in the middle of the formation caused Gounon's Bentley to spin triggering a Safety Car call-out while the debris was cleared from the track. Before the chief race steward had announced the Safety Car entrance, Fisichella had already slipped down to tenth place while Cheever and Bertolini scrambled through the order in the hunt for the Pro-Am class leader. Once racing re-commenced, on the sixth lap Andrea Bertolini made a breakaway attack on Cheever at the Adelaide turn, successfully pulling off the manoeuvre to move up into second position in the class, eleventh overall. From then on, the three Ferraris began a parallel race until the moment for the obligatory driver swaps arrived.

Reshuffle. The first to pit was Giancarlo Fisichella who, with some 27 minutes left on the clock, handed the wheel over to Jonathan Hui, a move imitated by Andrea Bertolini and Eddie Cheever a lap later who, for their part, swapped seats with Louis Machiels and Chris Froggatt. The sequence of pitstops reshuffled the positions behind Hui who continued to dominate in Pro-Am class, with Froggatt ahead of Machiels, with the two Mercedes way behind the three Prancing Horse vehicles. The three 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars were running nose to tail, separated by a mere one-and-a-half seconds, with ten minutes still to run, when Froggatt made an attack on Hui in the precise moment that Machiels made a slight excursion out into the gravel which led him to drop a second to the two Sky Tempesta Racing machines. In the end, in spite of attempts to create an overtaking opportunity, Froggatt was unable to undermine Hui who crossed the finish-line in first place ahead of his team-mate and Louis Machiels, in a repetition of the Race 1 result.

Schedule. The GT World Challenge will be back on track in two weeks time at the Zandvoort circuit in Holland. On this occasion too, the protagonists and participants of the Sprint Cup will be in action.