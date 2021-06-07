Ferrari podium lockout at the ELMS

Second hat-trick of the season for Ferrari in the European Le Mans Series encounter at the 4 Hours of Le Castellet over the weekend. The triumph went to the #80 Iron Lynx-run 488 GTE ahead of the crews of Spirit of Race and AF Corse.

Duel. Second win of the season for the 488 GTE belonging to Cressoni, Rino Mastronardi and Miguel Molina who, thanks to this result, increase their advantage to 14 points over David Perel, Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, who also produced an excellent race, finishing 14 seconds shy of the winners. Griffin's attempts to whittle down the gap from Molina over the final hour of racing were, however, thwarted by a collision with a prototype.

The AF Corse Ferrari driven by François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera, who turned out another fine performance after their recent win in Austria, took the lowest step of the podium.

A highly positive race for the Iron Lynx sister car courtesy of Claudio Schiavoni, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Paolo Ruberti, fifth at the finish ahead of JMW Motorsport’s Ferrari crewed by Jody Fannin, Andrea Fontana and Rodrigo Sales.

Schedule. The next round of the European Le Mans Series is scheduled for 11 July in Italy at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.