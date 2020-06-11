Ferrari on track in first virtual free practice at Le Mans

The inaugural Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans kicked off with the first official free practice session. More than 200 drivers are set to race on the digital version of the French track this weekend. Four 488 GTEs will take part, three of which will be at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello together with their drivers. Inside a wing transformed into a replica of the pits used by AF Corse crews in the FIA WEC, the quartets of drivers of cars no. 51, 52 and 71 took turns driving, except for Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi who were remotely connected. Nicklas Nielsen, David Perel, Kasper Stoltze and Matteo Caruso in no. 51, Miguel Molina, Federico Leo, Amos Laurito and Jordy Zwiers in no. 54, and Enzo Bonito and David Tonizza, of FDA Hublot Esports Team in no. 52 took the opportunity to visit the Ferrari Museum, including the “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans” exhibition before moving to the area that will host them over the coming days. The group of drivers, together with the Ferrari Competizioni GT engineers, started the work programme ahead of Saturday’s race. The 24 Hours will also include the Ferrari 488 GTE no. 54 of Team Strong Together, which will compete from the Automobile Club of Monaco with Giancarlo Fisichella, Francesco Castellacci and Tony Mella, while Felipe Massa will connect from Brazil. The second free practice will take place on Thursday, again from 10am to 10pm.