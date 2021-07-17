Ferrari on top in LMGTE Am after second free practice at Monza

Maranello cars monopolised the top three spots in the LMGTE Am class as the run-up to the 6 Hours of Monza continued with the second free practice session. The two Ferrari entries in LMGTE Pro also did well, with the 488 GTEs finishing second and third. Asphalt temperatures of just above 33°C, more rubber on the track, and new tyres all helped the cars turn in faster times than yesterday.

LMGTE-Pro. The two AF Corse 488 GTEs spent the second ninety minutes of unofficial practice working on the race set-up with longer stints to check tyre wear. The Ferrari driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado closed the session in second place, with a time of 1:46.255 set on lap 25 of the 45 completed. In the twin car, Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina clocked the third-fastest time on lap 29 out of a total of 40, a tenth of a second down on their stablemates. In the third and final session, the two crews will focus not only on qualifying performance but also on improving the car’s balance.



LMGTE-Am. As the standings show, the Ferraris continued to display great pace in the second free practice session, with three 488 GTEs in the top three places. The quickest was AF Corse #54 of Flohr-Fisichella-Castellacci with 1:46.737. However, the Piacenza-based team’s second entry, car #83 of Perrodo-Nielsen-Rovera, finished less than a tenth of a second behind. The “Iron Dames” crew made excellent progress on yesterday’s session, with Frey-Gatting-Bovy posting the third-best time, two tenths off the pacesetters. Iron Lynx’s second car with Schiavoni-Piccini-Cressoni was fifth, while the other Ferraris completed the session outside the top ten. The Rinaldi Racing entry finished eleventh, Cetilar Racing thirteenth, AF Corse #61 fifteenth and Inception Racing sixteenth.

