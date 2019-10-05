Ferrari on the front row for the 6 Hours of Fuji

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi will start out from the first row of LMGTE Pro class on occasion of the 6 Hours of Fuji, second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, due to get underway tomorrow at 11:00 local time.

LMGTE Pro. The Ferrari 488 GTE crew concluded the session in second place by virtue of a 1’37”397 time, obtained from the average times performed by Alessandro Pier Guidi (1’37”292), who went out on track first and by James Calado (1’37”503) who completed the stint. Barely 41 milliseconds separated the pair aboard the #51 AF Corse from pole-sitters Bruni-Lietz in the Porsche. The #71 Ferrari courtesy of Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, meanwhile, finished the qualifying in fourth place, some 436 milliseconds short of the best time. The first to tackle the 4563-metre Japanese track was Davide Rigon (1’37”356) who later handed over to Miguel Molina (1’38”048).

LMGTE Am. The third grid spot, for the fastest of the 488 GTE entrants in the class, went to #83 AF Corse. Driven in qualifying by Nicklas Nielsen (1’37”944) and François Perrodo (1’39”756), the Ferrari notched up a combined time of 1’38”850 delivering the third starting-position, 117 milliseconds shy of the pole position claimed by Keating-Fraga-Bleekemolen in the Porsche. Seventh position for the #54 sister car of Fisichella-Flohr-Castellacci with the first two undertaking the session to record 1’39”291. Fifth and sixth row went to the Ferrari crews of MR Racing and Red River Sport respectively. The first saw Olivier Beretta and Motoaki Ishikawa register 1’39”628, the tenth-best time, while the latter with Johnny Mowlem and Bonamy Grimes took the eleventh fastest qualifying time at 1’39”889.