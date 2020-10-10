Ferrari of Iron Lynx on pole at Monza

The Ferrari 488 GTE no. 60 of Iron Lynx will line up on pole for the 4 Hours of Monza on Sunday in the fourth and penultimate round of the European Le Mans Series championship.

Maiden pole. Andrea Piccini, in the Ferrari 488 GTE no. 60, set the best LMGTE class qualifying time of 1:46.113, securing Iron Lynx's first-ever pole. Despite the forecast of rain, the qualifying session saw unexpected heat, which created confusion among some teams, provoking sudden changes of strategy. Piccini beat the two Porsches of Proton Competition. Next came the other Prancing Horse cars, with Spirit of Race no. 55 driven by Matt Griffin taking fourth position, followed by Iron Lynx no. 83 with Rahel Frey, and JMW Motorsport no. 66 qualified by Gunnar Jeannette. Kessel Racing's David Perel, who tops the championship standings, was relegated to the back of the grid after his best time was ruled out. The situation favours the Porsche 911 RSR no. 77 of Proton Competition which on 56 points shares the overall leadership with Ferrari no. 74. The scene is set for an exciting race, with Kessel Racing hoping to recover and the Italian teams determined to obtain a good result on their home circuit.

Programme. The 4 Hours of Monza will set off at 11am on Sunday.