Ferrari makes winning debut in Classes 2 and 3

The first round of the Britcar, held this weekend at Silverstone, ended with two Ferrari triumphs in Class 3 and one in Class 2.

Race-1. The Prancing Horse cars won the classes they entered, competing on the “International” configuration of the track, shorter than the one used by Formula 1 single-seaters. Lucky Khera and Ross Wylie secured the class victory and eighth place overall in the 488 Challenge Evo no. 2, while Michael Jones and Craig Davies finished second, albeit further back in the overall standings. Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem were ninth overall and winners in Class 3 with the 458 Challenge. The twin car of Chris Goddard and Charlie Hollings of RNR Performance Cars came fifth. The Ferraris of Simon Green Motorsport and Red River Sport by FF Corse also set the fastest lap.

Race-2. Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem repeated their class win in Race-2 of the Endurance series, crossing the line in tenth overall. A few withdrawals and contacts eliminated the other Ferraris from the race.

Round 2. The next round of the Britcar is scheduled for 8 May at Snetterton.