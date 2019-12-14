Ferrari leads Pro-Am at midpoint in Gulf 12 Hours

Yas Marina 14 dicembre 2019

At the end of the first part of the Gulf 12 Hours, the Ferrari 488 GT3 no. 46 of Monster VR46 Kessel is ahead in the Pro-Am class and sixth overall, behind the best of Maranello’s cars, the no. 83 of Iron Lynx driven by the all-woman crew that usually competes in the European Le Mans Series. After dropping a few positions at the start, Valentino Rossi climbed back to sixth place overall, first in class, before handing the wheel to his brother Luca Marini who closed in fifth. In the Pro class, an error by Rahel Frey left Iron Lynx’s Ferrari behind the Porsche of GPX Racing in fourth position, with Michelle Gatting fighting a pulsating duel with Jordan Gregor over the final minutes of the first part of the race. The Ferraris performed well in the other classes, recording a significantly faster pace than in the last edition, thanks in part to a single appearance by the Safety Car that recompacted the group for just under twelve minutes. The 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing, crewed by De Bernardi-Capirossi-Cadei was third under the chequered flag in the GT3 Am class and fourteenth overall, ahead of Ferrari no. 11 of AF Corse, which was fourth in class but sixteenth overall, and Kessel Racing’s car no. 33.