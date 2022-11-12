Ferrari leads in Bahrain after one hour

Sixty minutes into the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the Ferrari 488 GTE of Antonio Fuoco, starting from second on the grid, leads the LMGTE Pro standings. The other AF Corse team car, driven by James Calado, lies in fourth place.

Thirty-seven crews, including prototypes and production-derived GTs, lined up at the start, which saw no significant contacts. The last round of the FIA World Endurance Championship saw a battle for the LMGTE Pro class lead from the very first laps. Starting in the number 52 car shared with Miguel Molina, Fuoco dropped to third. He then fought back to take second place on lap 17, to the detriment of Bruni in the number 91 Porsche. Then on lap 24, the twenty-six-year-old managed to overtake the other German car, the number 92 driven by Estre.

Reigning world champion James Calado, at the wheel of the 488 GTE number 51 shared with Alessandro Pier Guidi, drove the first stint. He lies fourth, just over six seconds behind his teammate.