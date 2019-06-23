Ferrari just short of the top ten at the ADAC 24H Rennen

The 47th edition of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring concluded this afternoon, one of the most arduous and gruelling in the world of endurance racing. Among the Ferrari crews on the starting grid were two fielded by Wochenspiegel Team Monschau and one courtesy of the Octane 126 team.

Car #55 of Octane 126 featuring Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi was forced to retire in the opening hours of the race. However, the #11 488 GT3 driven by Daniel Keilwitz, Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Alexander Mattschull narrowly missed out on the top ten final places, crossing the finish line in eleventh spot, while its sister car #22 handled by Georg and Leonard Weiss, Indy Dontje and Hendrik Still, took the chequered flag in thirteenth place.