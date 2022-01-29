Ferrari in second position after four hours at Daytona

James Calado is in second position at the 24 Hours of Daytona at the wheel of the Risi Competizione 488 GT3 Evo 2020 four hours after the green flag started the race. The English driver was the author of two excellent stints that allowed him to continue the great comeback started by Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Taking advantage of a few phases of Full Course Yellow, the American team was able to cancel the negative effects of an emergency stop and, thanks to the last FCY shown a little more than twenty minutes before the end of the fourth hour, gave Calado the lead in the GTD-Pro category by performing a brilliant pit stop. At the restart a few minutes before the end of the fourth hour, however, the Englishman was overtaken by Felipe Nasr.

In the GTD class, after a spin in the early stages by Perez Companc, the Argentinean driver and Toni Vilander took the number 21 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to 22nd before handing over to Simon Mann. It has been a difficult race for Cetilar Racing, who were involved in an accident during Roberto Lacorte's stint that forced the car to pit for several laps. After repairs, the Ferrari returned to the track, 45 laps down.