Ferrari in Pro-Am front row in Race 3 at Misano

Louis Machiels took pole position in the Pro-Am class in the third and final qualifying session of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Misano on Sunday.

Rapport. The AF Corse driver, who was fastest in the first qualifying session on Saturday, repeated the feat in his 488 GT3 Evo 2020, showing an excellent affinity with the Romagna circuit. The Belgian clocked the sixteenth fastest overall time of 1:32.676, 349 milliseconds ahead of Chris Froggatt in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Sky Tempesta Racing. The British driver had initially appeared to have beaten Machiels with a time of 1:32.361, but the race officials invalidated it for veering off the track.

Races. The day's programme continues with the two 60-minute races at the Misano circuit. The first will start at 11:20 am and the second at 3 pm.