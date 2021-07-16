Ferrari in command in first free practice at Monza

The Ferraris set the fastest lap times in the LMGTE Pro class during the first ninety-minute practice, dedicated to preparing the cars for the race. The session was interrupted by a red flag after Cetilar Racing's 488 GTE veered off track and by a Full Course Yellow. It was run under cloudy skies, but there was no rain until the last quarter of an hour. The temperature dropped during the session, although the asphalt temperature was always above forty degrees.

LMGTE Pro. Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra's 488 GTE #52 turned in the fastest time of 1:46.329 on lap 33, just under four-tenths up on teammates Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. The Spaniard and the Brazilian completed 42 laps compared to 43 for the 2017 world champions.

LMGTE Am. The class that pairs professional drivers with gentlemen drivers is very well balanced with little to spare between the competitors. The AF Corse 488 GTE #54 trio of Flohr-Fisichella-Castellacci took second, clocking 1:47.388 ahead of the Iron Lynx Ferrari driven by Schiavoni-Piccini-Cressoni. AF Corse #83 with Perrodo-Nielsen-Rovera at the wheel was just behind the leaders in fifth, as was Inception Racing #71 in sixth. Iron Lynx's second car set the tenth best time, while the Cetilar Racing and Rinaldi Racing entries completed the session in twelfth and thirteenth, respectively. Fifteenth place went to the third AF Corse Ferrari, car #61.