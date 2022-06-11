Ferrari honoured with the ACO Sustainable Endurance Award

Just hours prior to the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ferrari and AF Corse were awarded the Sustainable Endurance Award by ACO President Pierre Fillon. The award recognises the sustainability-related programmes undertaken by manufacturers and teams participating in the World Endurance Championship.

Ferrari is developing a global approach that is fully consistent with the ACO's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and its triple commitment (EngageMans) to the planet, to a responsible economy and to everyone. Ferrari has also started the process to obtain the ISO 20121 certification, the standard for sustainable events, for projects related to the future Le Mans Hypercar, in the light of what has already been achieved for the Mugello Circuit and the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe.