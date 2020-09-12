Ferrari hat-trick in qualifying 1 at Magny Cours

A fine start to the weekend for the three 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars competing in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at the Magny Cours circuit, with three Ferraris topping the qualifying. The drivers, who will battle out the first of the two scheduled races at the Nevers track, completed the planned 20-minute session which dictates the grid starting order. The fastest in Pro-Am class was Chris Froggatt with the first of the two Sky Tempesta Racing entries. The English driver, sixteenth overall, completed the 4.4-kilometre French track in 1:36.926, some 273 milliseconds ahead of team-mate Jonathan Hui, while Louis Machiels aboard the #52 AF Corse car, finished the session further behind with 1:38.227 on the stopwatch. Race 1, which will be a night race, will get underway at 22:15.