Ferrari fourth one-third into 24 Hours of Spa

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 71, crewed by Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco and Daniel Serra, lay fourth after eight hours of racing on the Belgian track.

The fastest of the two Iron Lynx Ferraris competing in the Pro class had moved into second place on the stroke of the sixth hour, the first of three occasions when points are up for grabs. Now with a four-point lead over Marciello-Juncadella-Gounon in the standings, the trio missed the maximum tally awarded at this point by just ten seconds. This meant they had to complete another lap before pitting for a stop they could no longer postpone.

Teammates Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen and James Calado arrived at the six-hour mark in fifth. The number 51 car's race was embellished by James Calado's two overtakes during a duel with a Porsche, one at Eau Rouge and the other on the outside at the tricky Pouhon. The two Ferraris, in fourth and seventh after eight hours, made seven stops.

In the Gold Cup, the Iron Dames Gatting-Frey-Pin-Bovy, in second, produced a compelling performance to this point, while the AF Corse Ferrari with Delacour-Sbirrazzuoli-Perel-Balzan was eleventh. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the Piacenza-based team, driven by Bertolini-Machiels-Costantini-Rovera, held third place in the Pro-Am class. Despite some unfortunate episodes, such as a right rear contact and a spin, due in part to formidable stints by Alessio Rovera, the quartet occupied a podium spot.