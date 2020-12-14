Ferrari finishes just off podium in 6 Hours of Rome

The 6 Hours of Rome, a race organised at the Vallelunga circuit by the Peroni Race Group, was held over the weekend. Two Ferraris lined up at the start of the Capitoline event, a 488 GT3 of RS Racing driven by Di Amato-Quaresmini-Sartingen-Kinch and a 488 Challenge of SR & R with a crew of De Marchi-Bottiroli-Schreiner-Mac.



RS Racing's entry held the lead in the first hours of the race, before a mistake during the third hour knocked it back to ninth overall. However, the 488 Challenge of SR & R, even though it participated alone in the GT Cup Light class, was willing to take the fight even to higher class rivals. The car finished the race in fourth place overall, ahead of the Ferrari of RS Racing, which came second in the GT3 C.I. class.

