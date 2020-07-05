Ferrari Fifth in Return at Daytona

Ferrari will celebrate America’s Independence Day with a special red, white and blue paint scheme, with the Scuderia Corsa team representing the famed prancing-horse marque and looking forward to a strong showing in the second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season at Daytona International Speedway. Cooper MacNeil qualified fifth for the Saturday evening WeatherTech 240, turning a lap of 1:47.595-seconds on the 3.56-mile super-speedway/road course layout in the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020. The team has been solid in all three sessions during the abbreviated schedule and will look forward to carrying that pace forward into the race. Toni Vilander led Friday evening’s opening practice in the GT Daytona class, while MacNeil was fastest in Saturday morning’s special 15-minute session for the bronze- and silver-rated drivers in the competitive category prior to qualifying. The race marks the return to competitive racing for Ferrari in major North American sports car competition following a five-month absence. Scuderia Corsa led during the opening six hours of the season-opening 24 At Daytona, but a green-flag pit stop to change brakes – coupled with very long stretches of green-flag racing that prevented gaining the lap back under yellow – led to a seventh-place finish. The WeatherTech 240 is set to take the green flag at 6:10 p.m. ET.