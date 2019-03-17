Ferrari Earns Podium Finish in 12 Hours at Sebring

Fifth consecutive podium for Ferrari and Scuderia Corsa, dating back to a podium finish in 2015, a win in 2016 and podiums in 2017 and 2018. The 2019 edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring came to a thrilling conclusion when a full course caution regrouped the field with only fifteen minutes to go. In the final dash to the finish, Ferrari factory pilot Toni Vilander and the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari briefly lost his third place standing, before earning it back in the waning minutes, crossing the line in third in the GT-Daytona category.

GT-Daytona. Water logged conditions greeted Scuderia Corsa when they arrived for morning warm up at 8am. The rain did not let up forcing a 30-minute long safety car period for Cooper MacNeil to navigate at the open of the 67th annual 12 hour race. When racing finally got underway, treacherous conditions saw multiple cars spin, but not the No. 63 Ferrari. MacNeil then relinquished driving duties to Jeff Westphal who had the unenviable task of managing risk versus reward on a drying track. Intermittent rain showers continued to hit the famed 3.74 mile circuit. Due to high ambient temperatures and Florida humidity, the team was forced into single stints, but executed flawless driver changes at every pit stop, routinely running slightly longer than their competition. As the race wound towards its final conclusion, rain again threatened the area, but never became a factor. Late race cautions, however, did allow the leading cars to change to a fuel saving strategy, allowing them to do one fewer pit stop compared to all other GT-Daytona competitors. Despite a chaotic final few minutes, Ferrari was able to secure a third position finish, maintaining the marque’s tradition of success at the historic race.

Sebring Specialists. Ferrari GT3 cars and Scuderia Corsa again reaffirmed their remarkable run of success and reliability at Sebring, securing their fifth consecutive podium in the endurance classic.

2015: Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell and Anthony Lazzaro finish third in the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3

2016: Christina Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan and Jeff Segal take the first win for the Ferrari 488 GT3 car world-wide by winning the GT-Daytona category. The 488 GT3 would go on to take more than 200 wins in world-wide competition.

2017: Christina Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan and Matteo Cressoni finish second, again in the 488 GT3

2018: In his second race with Scuderia Corsa in IMSA competition, Cooper MacNeil, Alessandro Balzan and Gunnar Jeanette finish second

2019: Cooper MacNeil, Jeff Westphal and Toni Vilander secure third position, the fifth consecutive podium for Scuderia Corsa at the 12 Hours at Sebring

Fifth consecutive podium for Ferrari and Scuderia Corsa, dating back to a podium finish in 2015, a win in 2016 and podiums in 2017 and 2018.

GT-Daytona cars will return to the circuit on the May 5th at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course.