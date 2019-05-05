Ferrari double in Pro-Am at Vallelunga

The first round of the Italian GT Sprint Championship held on Sunday at Vallelunga, closed with a Prancing Horse double win in the Pro-Am class. The Easy Race crew of Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni crossed the line in first ahead of the AF Corse car. The 488 GT3 of Easy Race finished fifth, while the 458 Italia of Iron Lynx recorded a repeat win in the GT Light.

Pro and Pro-Am. The second race of the weekend in Rome was full of perils, mainly because of the rain that fell in the second stint that created a lot of difficulties for the teams. In the first part of the race, Alessandro Vezzoni, a combative Lorenzo Veglia and a fast Antonio Fuoco - in third for a long time - were at the wheel of their respective Ferraris, which they handed over to their crewmates after the mandatory pitstop. During this phase, the race officials penalised Easy Race for an irregularity, adding a five-second penalty to their overall race time. In an attempt to close the gap on the leaders, Casé and Di Amato fought a fierce and spectacular battle, with Lorenzo Casé emerging victorious to cross the line in fourth. However, his margin of just a few seconds wasn’t enough to offset the penalty, so his 488 GT3 no. 5 was ranked fifth. This placing gave Di Amato and Vezzoni victory in the Pro-Am class, ahead of AF Corse's twin car, driven by Fuoco and Hudspeth, and sixth overall.

GT Light. In the GT Light class, triumphant in Race-1, Alberto Lippi and Giorgio Sernagiotto (Ferrari 458 Italia) prevailed again on Sunday. In the first stint, Lippi went ahead on lap four, before handing over to Sernagiotto who held the lead down to the chequered flag.

Calendar. The next round of the Italian GT Championship takes place at Misano from 17 to 19 May, when the cars competing in the Endurance series will race again.

[playlist4me id="00f5e7bb-16b5-4c30-ac5f-b5bbb28cf273"]