Ferrari continues its Britcar domination

Ferraris again swept all before them in the Britcar series, whose second round took place today at Silverstone. The Prancing Horse entries dominated Class 2, perennially on the podium in the overall standings and monopolising it in Race-2.

One-two. In Race-1, the Maranello cars recorded a splendid one-two, with victory in Class 2 for the 488 Challenge of SB Race Engineering with Paul Bailey and Andy Schultz at the wheel, ahead of the twin car of FF Corse, driven by Wayne Marrs and Charlie Hollings. The second FF Corse Ferrari, crewed by David Mason and Ross Wylie, crossed the line fourth in its class and fifth overall. However, the Track Focused entry driven by Wilson and Cooper was forced to retire.

Overall treble. In Race 2 though, Ferrari totally dominated with three cars in the first three places overall. The winner was the 488 Challenge of FF Corse with Marrs and Hollings, which finished 9.877 seconds ahead of SB Race Engineering’s car no. 28 driven by Bailey and Schultz. Mason and Wylie of FF Corse completed the all-Ferrari podium, clocking the fastest lap time of 2:07.418.

Round 3. The next round of the Britcar Championship is scheduled for 11 May at Brands Hatch, in its Indy configuration.