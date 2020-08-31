Ferrari claims podium at Road America

The Squadra Corse Ferrari scored a podium finish in Sunday’s SRO GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS event at Road America, while TR3 Racing captured a win in the companion GT Sports Club America race.

Pro-Am. Ricardo Baptista and Martin Fuentes took a third-place finish in the Pro Am class driving the No. 1 Hublot/Ferrari of Ford Lauderdale/The Concours Club Ferrari 488 GT3. Baptista ran in sixth position overall throughout his stint, struggling with elevated tire pressures. With the team making adjustments on the pit stop, Fuentes came back from a 13-second deficit with 32 minutes remaining and managed to take over fifth-place overall in the closing laps. With two weekends remaining, Fuentes and Baptista once again trail by only one point in the Pro Am championship standings, 149-148.