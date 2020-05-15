Ferrari chasing points in SRO E-Sport GT Series at Nürburgring

Seven days after the Spa-Francorchamps race, the SRO E-Sport GT Series will be back on track this weekend at the Nürburgring circuit in Germany. Once again, the line-up of Ferrari 488 GT3s entered in the event - with seven in the Pro class - will be led by the three cars driven by official Competizioni GT drivers.

Progress. After fighting back to seventeenth place at the Belgian circuit, Miguel Molina will try to consolidate his progress on a track where he won in 2008 in the Formula Renault 3.5 Series and in 2015 in the DTM. “The Nürburgring is a circuit that I like”, commented Miguel, “and where I have won in the past, behind the wheel of real cars. I would like to do better than in the last race even if it will be difficult because in the first tests I am not yet at the level of the fastest. I will try to have a good race, stay with the best and have fun with the other drivers”. Forced to retire due to a technical problem when he was just outside the top ten, Daniel Serra will seek to confirm his early-season improvement, marked by some excellent performances that have not yielded the results he deserves. “I really hope to finish a race!”, said the Brazilian. “I managed to improve my performance in the interval between the first and second races, but I wasn't able to turn this into a good result because of the problem that forced me to retire. I hope to solve it for the Nürburgring and go one step further”. It will be Nicklas Nielsen’s second race after his good qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps was rubbed out by a collision at turn one. The Dane has plenty of room for improvement in virtual racing and is optimistic about the Nürburgring. "Spa was my first race", said Nicklas, "so I'm confident that I'll be more competitive in Germany, improving my lap times. I'm expecting another fun and exciting outing. It’s difficult to predict what will happen, but we hope to start higher up the grid and then see how the race develops".

Chasing points. After an unlucky race at Spa-Francorchamps, which can be discounted, David Perel (Rinaldi Racing) is the best-placed Ferrari driver in the standings, eighth on 10 points, 17 behind than the current leader, Luigi di Lorenzo. Even with an unfavourable BoP for Maranello's cars, the absence of ballast could allow the South African to go for a podium finish. Nicolas Hillebrand (Buttler-Pal Motorsport), very competitive in Belgium until he came off the track at mid-race, can also aim for such a result. Finally, Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing), Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning) and David Fumanelli (Kessel Racing) are seeking their first points of the season.

Silver. As usual, the Pro class drivers' race will be followed by the Silver class, where David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito will be at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of FDA Hublot Esports Team.

Programme. The Nürburgring race is scheduled for Sunday and goes live from 1:45 pm on the FerrariRaces Facebook profile. The green light for Pro drivers is at 2pm, while Silver drivers set off at 3:15 pm.

VISIT FDA HUBLOT ESPORTS WEBSITE