18 luglio 2016

Maranello, 18 July 2016 - Ferrari Challenge drivers enjoyed a very successful weekend on their flying visit to the world of GT. The nine one-make series competitors claimed one win and six podiums in the GT competitions. Winning pair. Erich Prinoth and Matteo "Babalus" Santoponte outshone the rest, winning Race-1 in the GT Cup class of the Italian GT Championship. The pair fully confirmed their competitiveness taking second place on the podium on Sunday. In Saturday's outing, MP Racing's two standard bearers finished ahead of the other two 458 Challenge EVOs. Second place went to their teammates David and Thomas Gostner, who at Mugello paradoxically won their first podium with Ferrari (always missing so far in Thomas’ Challenge career). Luigi Ferrara took third, paired with Leonardo Baccarelli, another star of the European series. American stars. It was also a good weekend for Gregory Romanelli, who usually competes in the Ferrari Challenge North America. Romanelli raced in the main Super GT3 class, securing a podium in Race-1 with Daniel Mancinelli. At the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Easy Race team, the duo showed they are can fight for the top spot. In Asia. Ken Seto also won two podiums. The Japanese driver is currently third in the Coppa Shell of the Challenge APAC series. Ken partnered Akihiko Asai in a 458 Challenge EVO of Team Rosso Scuderia securing third place in both races. All the competitors are now ready to return to the track in the world's most famous one-make series that through them have proved to be an high level championship.