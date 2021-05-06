Ferrari at top in DTM pre-season testing

The three days of DTM pre-season testing at the Lausitzring in Germany concluded on Thursday. Like yesterday, the free practice sessions were interspersed with others to collect data to calculate the Balance of Performance that will be applied from the first race at Monza.

Morning. Despite a hailstorm during the morning, the cars took to the track to continue their respective work programmes. The two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s performed very well, with Liam Lawson setting the second-fastest time (1:43.234), 116 thousandths slower than the Mercedes of Arjun Maini, while Alex Albon completed 19 laps, setting a best time of 1:43.914 on his last lap.

BoP test. In the twenty minutes allowed for checking the maximum performance of the various cars, Albon set the fastest lap time of 1:42.904 for Alpha Tauri while Lawson, in the colours of Red Bull, stopped the clock at 1:43.270, the third-fastest time.

Afternoon. Over the last few miles, before the curtains closed on the three days of testing, the AF Corse Ferraris were still among the fastest, with Lawson setting the second-best time of 1:42:840, followed by Albon, whose 1:43:070 was the third-fastest time of the session.

Hopes. The pre-season tests revealed significant progress by the team and drivers in understanding the potential of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. All three drivers – Albon, Lawson, Cassidy – clocked up valuable mileage and experience that they will put to good use at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza from 18 to 20 June.