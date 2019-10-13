Ferrari assumes lead as night falls

The no. 62 of James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra assumed the lead of the GTLM category with just over two hours to go in the 2019 edition of Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. The previous four hours have been dominated by green flag running – only one caution period has interrupted the proceedings. In that time, Ferrari has continued to perform, consistently towards the front of the field in both categories.

GTLM. Persistent tire problems have plagued the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari, but the cooler temperatures of the afternoon and early evening have proven to be a boon to the Ferrari 488 GTE. After a caution period caused by another GTLM competitor, Alessandro Pier Guidi was promoted to second position. Over the ensuing four hours, Pier Guidi handed the car off to Daniel Serra, who did another two stints before handing the car back over to Alessandro Pier Guidi. As the temperatures cooled, the Ferrari’s pace has improved relative to its competitors, and the Ferrari made the pass for the lead of the GTLM category with just over 2.5 hours remaining. Since then the Ferrari has continued to demonstrate its pace, generating a 7 second gap to second position.

GTD. Cooper MacNeil completed his minimum drive time during the middle portion of the race, and handed the car over to Jeff Westphal as the sun set. Jeff did another two stints before handing the car back over to Toni Vilander. Jeff was able to fight forward, and Toni continued that fight, getting as high as fourth before he pit. Toni’s stint proved critical as he stayed ahead of key competitors in the Endurance Championship.