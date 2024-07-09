Ferrari 296 LMGT3s debut at Interlagos

The Ferrari 296 LMGT3s will make their first appearance in the FIA WEC at the Interlagos circuit in Brazil, which hosts round five of the world championship calendar. The historic venue, which opened in 1940, will once more welcome the World Endurance Championship ten years after its last appearance. This event takes place 28 days after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, won by the 499P number 50 crewed by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen. The Vista AF Corse team will participate with the 296 LMGT3. Official driver Davide Rigon shares the number 54 car with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, while the other Maranello-brand official, Alessio Rovera, is in a crew with François Heriau and Simon Mann in the number 55. The race will kick off at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, 14 July (local time).

The race. After hosting the 2012 and 2014 editions, the Interlagos circuit returns to the FIA World Endurance Championship with an all-new race for the LMGT3 class cars, which debuted on the world championship stage this season. This event is thus a significant benchmark for all teams entered in the championship.

The situation. After taking sixth place and 20 points in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, Rovera-Heriau-Mann lie sixth in the Drivers’ standings. Meanwhile, Rigon-Flohr-Castellacci, who were forced to retire at the La Sarthe circuit, are twelfth, trailing the leaders by 34 and 52 points, respectively. In the previous rounds in Qatar, Imola, and Spa-Francorchamps, the 296 LMGT3’s best results were fourth place in Italy (car number 55) and fifth in Qatar (car number 54).

History. The São Paulo circuit, named after Carlos Pace, measures 4.309 kilometres and includes 15 turns (10 left, five right). It is known worldwide for its continuous ups and downs, turns of varying radii and speeds, and a main straight measuring an impressive 1.393 kilometres. Construction of the Interlagos track began in 1938, and it officially opened in 1940. In addition to the 50 Grands Prix in which Scuderia Ferrari has participated, with 11 victories and 32 podiums, the São Paulo track has also hosted many endurance races.

Between 2012 and 2014, Ferrari claimed two wins in the FIA WEC, both in the LMGTE Pro class, with Giancarlo Fisichella and Gianmaria Bruni at the wheel of AF Corse’s 458 Italia GT2 (2012 and 2013). In 2009, Daniel Serra and Francisco Longo drove the F430 GT3 to victory in the 500 km of Interlagos, a round of the Brazilian GT Championship.

The programme. On Friday, 12 July, there will be two 90-minute free practice sessions at 10:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. On Saturday, 13 July, the third free practice session (60 minutes) starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by the qualifying session from 3:10 to 3:22 p.m. and the Hyperpole for the ten fastest cars from 2:50 to 3:00 p.m. The green flag for the 6 Hours of São Paulo will be raised on 14 July at 11:30 a.m. (local time).

Davide Rigon, 296 LMGT3 #54: “We arrive in Brazil geared up to recover after the disappointment of Le Mans, a difficult race for us that was compromised early on. I can’t wait to drive at Interlagos, a track I like a lot and find really challenging. The layout features many ups and downs and a narrow track, which makes it difficult to navigate, especially considering the number of cars registered for the FIA WEC. To achieve our full potential, we must be cautious throughout the six-hour race, avoiding any contact due to the heavy traffic. I competed at Interlagos in 2015 and 2016 and have very fond memories of those experiences. This year, for the first time with the 296 LMGT3, our goal, as in every world championship round, will be to climb the podium. The team is ready, and I am confident.”

Alessio Rovera, 296 LMGT3 #55: “I’ve never had the chance to race at this historic track, so Interlagos will be a completely new experience. We’ve prepared for the fifth round of the championship on the simulator. I can’t wait to finally lap this world-famous track, which is very technical and challenging for both cars and teams. The goals? The usual: as with every FIA WEC race, we’ll try to climb the podium and achieve a top-three placing, which has so far eluded us in the 2024 season.”