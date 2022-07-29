Ferrari 296 GT3 unveiled

The 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps paddock was the chosen stage for the presentation of the Ferrari 296 GT3, the new car that the Prancing Horse will debut in 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona and that represents the future of the Maranello company in GT3 class racing.

The official drivers competing in the Belgian marathon unveiled the new Ferrari at 12.30pm in the lounge that had hosted the Previews for customers and the specialised press over the past few days. The fans finally also had the chance to admire the new Ferrari. During the day, the 296 GT3 attracted people’s attention and met with immediate acclaim and great interest.

Hugues de Chaunac, President of Oreca, one of the project partners, and Stéphane Ratel, CEO and founder of SRO Motorsport Group, also attended the event.