Ferrari 296 GT3 second at Watkins Glen

Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 296 GT3 number 62 came second in the standings in the GTD Pro class at the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, the third round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship – Endurance Cup, with the pairing of Prancing Horse official drivers Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon. The Ferrari teams ended the weekend with positive results in both GT3 classes: the Triarsi Competizione car shared by Alessio Rovera, Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina picked up fourth place in the GTD category reserved for crews made up of professionals and gentlemen drivers.



GTD Pro. Factory drivers Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon had to settle for the second step on the GTD Pro class podium of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3, matching the 2022 result of the Upstate New York endurance classic.

Serra, who started from pole position, fell to second on the opening lap of the race but worked his way to the lead near the two-hour mark. At that point, his Ferrari was hit by a competitor moments before Serra was penalized for an improper pit lane entry that dropped him to ninth. Later on, Rigon was hit with a tire requirement penalty that dropped him from fourth to seventh. He got back to second before his final pit stop before the four-hour mark, setting the scene for Serra’s late heroics. Serra charged to run down the top two cars during the final hour. Taking second with 23 minutes remaining, the Ferrari driver cut the lead to less than a second, only to have its bid cut short when a race-ending caution waved with 3:30 remaining. At the chequered flag, the Italo-Brazilian pairing came 1’’364 behind the Lexus number 14.

AF Corse took eighth in the GTD Pro category, with factory driver Miguel Molina joined by Simon Mann and Ulysse De Pauw in the No. 61 Ferrari 296 GT3. Mann started ninth but due to a technical glitch the day of the team ended earlier than planned.

GTD. Triarsi Competizione made an impressive run in GTD, with factory driver Alessio Rovera charging from 11th all the way up to fourth during the final two hours in the No. 023 Ferrari 296 GT3. He was joined by team regulars Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina. Cetilar Racing took 19th in GTD with factory pilot Antonio Fuoco co-driving the No. 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 with Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sergagiotto.

The calendar. The next anticipated appearance for the four Ferrari teams in IMSA will be the season-ending Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta scheduled for 14 October 2023.