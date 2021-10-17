Ferrari 1-2 at 3 Hour Mark

Ferrari has established itself as the car to beat at the Indianapolis 8 Hour, with the no. 71 leading the way, followed closely by the no. 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Safety car periods have interrupted the flow of the race several times, and a penalty for a pit stop infraction temporarily slowed the no. 71 car, but with five hours remaining, the Ferraris lead by 14 seconds over their nearest competitor.

Pro. Alessio Rovera crossed the line at the three hours mark in the lead of the Indianapolis 8 Hour. Nielsen in the no. 51 trailed by 9 seconds after a dramatic opening three hours saw the team serve a drive through penalty. Subsequently, well timed pit stops relative to safety car periods have brought the car back into contention for the overall win. For the no. 51 Ferrari, it was a period of tension as the car was trapped for much of the time in second place, immediately behind the leading Mercedes and just ahead of a trailing Audi. With traffic now a significant factor, the drivers had to navigate carefully to ensure they did not open a door unintentionally.



Am. Jean-Claude Saada handed off the no. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to his co-driver Connor Grunewald from the 22nd position overall and while leading the Am category. Grunewald brought he car over the line at the 3 hour mark in 17th place overall.

