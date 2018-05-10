10 maggio 2018

Maranello, 10 May 2018 - The European Le Mans Series is back on track this weekend, with the second round of the season at Monza. As usual, the race will include three Ferraris representing three different teams. Leaders. The championship leaders of JMW Motorsport will be seeking to repeat their win sealed on the last lap of the opening race of the season, the 4 Hours of Le Castellet. Liam Griffin, Alex MacDowall and Miguel Molina will face the challenge of three Porsche crews, including Proton Competition’s with Gianmaria Bruni. Krohn Racing and Spirit of Race. The other two Ferraris will be the no. 55 of Spirit of Race, crewed as usual by Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott, and the no. 66 of Krohn Racing, with official Ferrari driver Andrea Bertolini alongside Tracy Krohn and Nic Jonsson. Programme. The Monza weekend kicks off on Friday with the first free practice sessions, followed by qualifying at 1:40 pm. The race will start on Sunday at 12:30 pm and will last four hours.