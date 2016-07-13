13 luglio 2016

Spielberg, 13 July 2016 - In the third round of the European Le Mans Series 2016 at the Spielberg circuit there will be five Ferraris competing in the GTE class. AF Corse will line up two 458 Italia GTEs. In addition there will be the ones entered by JMW Motorsport, AT Racing and Formula Racing Ferraris. AF Corse. Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott will race in the #55 machine. The trio has 20 points in the championship standings and is currently in fifth place. Piergiuseppe Perazzini, Marco Cioci and Rui Aguas will be at the wheel of the iconic #51 458 Italia GTE. So far, some unlucky events have affected their results: on the eve of the mid-season race, they have only 12 points, clearly not expressing the real potential of car and crew. JMW Motorsport. Immediately behind Cameron-Griffin-Scott there’s the JMW Motorsport team 458 Italia GTE that would be leading the championship having not been disqualified after the win at Silverstone. Driving the car will be as usual the official Ferrari driver Andrea Bertolini alongside Robert Smith and Rory Burcher. Talkanitsa and Nielsen. The #56 AT Racing Ferrari 458 Italia will be driven by Alexander Talkanitsa, Alexander Talkanitsa Junior and Alessandro Pier Guidi. Talkanitsa and Talkanitsa Junior, father and son, are currently second in the championship classification with 33 points and won here in 2015. Mikkel Mac Jansen, Johnny Laursen and current IMSA SCC GT-D class leader Christina Nielsen will share the #60 Ferrari 458 Italia GTE entered by Formula Racing. Schedule. The four-hours race of Spielberg, third round of the European Le Mans Series 2016 season will start at 2 pm CET on Sunday, July 17.