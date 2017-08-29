29 agosto 2017

Maranello, 29 August 2017 – The Spirit of Race Ferrari #55 of Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott and Matt Griffin was the absolute dominator in GTE class of the 4 Hours of Le Castellet, round 4 of the European Le Mans Series championship. Start. The #77 Proton Competition Porsche of Christian Ried took the lead of GTE class at start but on lap 3 pole position holder Aaron Scott in the Spirit of Race Ferrari regained the lead from the German driver. Main rivals. The #90 TF Sport Aston Martin leading the championship standings with Nicki Thiim, Salih Yoluk and Euan Hankey started to make progress in the second half of the race with Thiim muscling his way up to second place before handing over to Hankey. Hankey had a good battle with Jody Fannin in the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari with Hankey bringing the car home in second place behind the Spirit of Race Ferrari to extend their championship lead. Winning trio. Duncan Cameron took over the #55 Ferrari from Aaron Scott who returned to the cockpit before handing over to Matt Griffin to bring the Ferrari home to claim the team’s second victory in a row and collect maximum points with the extra point for pole position to move them to just 13 points behind the TF Sport trio in the championship standings. JMW Motorsport crew is second with Fannin and Smith having a disadvantage of 9 points. The overall win went to the SMP Racing Dallara of Matevos Isaakyan and Egor Orduzhev. Round 5 of the 2017 European Le Mans Series will take place at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday 24 September.