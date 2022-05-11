It’s the second event of the season in the European Le Mans Series which, after debuting at Le Castellet, comes to Italy at the weekend for the 4 Hours of Imola. Again, there are seven Ferrari 488 GTEs at the start, aiming to confirm the excellent results picked up in France, with Rinaldi Racing’s win in the LMGTE class.

With respect to the test at Paul Ricard, Gabriele Lancieri will replace American Memo Gidley in the team’s number 32, currently leading in the standings. Pierre Ehret and Nicolas Varrone will take turns at the wheel with the Italian driver. The other Rinaldi Racing car will be driven by Christian Hook, Oscar Tunjo and Italian Fabrizio Crestani.

After the seventh place in the debut, the Iron Lynx team is looking for a comeback in the home race, entrusting car number 60 to reigning champion Matteo Cressoni, alongside Davide Rigon and Claudio Schiavoni. The Iron Dames will take Ferrari number 83 to the start, with the trio of Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey and Sarah Bovy.

The sevenfold Maranello line-up will be completed by Swiss teams Kessel Racing, at Imola with Takeshi Kimura, Frederik Schandorff and Mikkel Jensen, and Spirit of Race – starting with Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin and David Perel – and, finally, the British JMW Motorsport team, with Giacomo Petrobelli, Sean Hudspeth and Matthew Payne.

Programme. After Friday’s free practice, qualifying for the LMGTE class will kick off on Saturday 14 May at 2.05 p.m., while the race will start on Sunday 15 at 11 a.m., over 4 hours.