Portimão, 23 October 2017 - In 2016 it was heartbreak for JMW Motorsport when they were denied the ELMS title by an accident in what was already a difficult race because of some technical issues. Twelve months later it was all smiles in the JMW Motorsport garage as Jody Fannin and Rob Smith took the title in Portimão finishing second with Will Stevens as third driver. Mid-race. The no. 77 Proton Competition Porsche of Joel Camathias took the lead with the no. 55 Spirit of Race Ferrari of Aaron Scott pushing the Swiss driver. The no. 77 car was then clipped by a prototype and dropped to third behind the no. 51 Ferrari, with Scott leading the race until a failure stopped him. The no. 51 Ferrari was also a retiree after a trip into the gravel. Perfect season. The GTE class win became a fight between the no. 77 and the no. 66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE, with the championship leading no. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin trying to close the gap to the leading duo. In the end it was the no. 77 Proton Competition car that took the chequered flag for the first time in 2017 with the JMW Motorsport Ferrari in second to take the 2017 ELMS title for Jody Fanin and Rob Smith to add to the 24 Hours of Le Mans LMGTE Am title Rob Smith and Will Stevens won in June.