23 settembre 2016

Francorchamps, 23 September 2016 - As the competitors get ready for the fifth European Le Mans Series event of the 2016 season in Belgium, one eye is being cast towards the championship points and whether any of the titles could be decided when the chequered flag falls on Sunday evening at Spa-Francorchamps. GTE class. The battle for the 2016 GTE titles is the closest of the three ELMS categories with just 8 points covering the top three teams. The no. 66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia currently heads the table with Andrea Bertolini, Robert Smith and Rory Butcher on 68 points, just 5 points ahead of the no. 99 Aston Martin of Andrew Howard, Alex MacDowall and Darren Turner. The no. 56 AT Racing Ferrari 458 Italia father and son duo Alexander Talkanitsa senior and junior are 8 points behind the JMW Motorsport crew. There are three more Ferrari 458 Italias entered: the no. 51 and the no. 55 of AF Corse for Piergiuseppe Perazzini, Marco Cioci, Rui Aguas and Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin, Aaron Scott and the no. 60 of reigning champions team Formula Racing with Johnny Laurse, Mikkel Mac Jansen and Christina Nilesen. Schedule. It is unlikely that any of the top three crews will be able to secure the title in Belgium but the result of the 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will be a good indication for the final race of the 2016 in Portugal next month. The race will start at 14 CET on Sunday and will end at 18.