Ferrari second and third fastest in Barcelona

The qualifying session for the season opener of the European Le Mans Series LMGTE class in Barcelona saw Miguel Molina’s 488 GTE register the second quickest time ahead of team-mate Rahel Frey.

Opening round. Miguel Molina, official Competizioni GT driver, at the wheel of the #80 Iron Lynx team-run Ferrari 488 GTE will start from second position behind the Proton Competition Porsche entry. The Spanish driver - who dominated for much of the session - was unable to find the optimal line to improve upon the result once the tyres had been changed. The 0.149-second gap from pole-sitter Gianmaria Bruni makes a closely-fought race look highly likely.

The #83 Ferrari 488 GTE, also belonging to Iron Lynx, with Rahel Frey at the wheel, posted the third fastest time, trailing her team-mate by a mere 0.225 seconds. Sixth time went to the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Jody Fannin and seventh to Matt Griffin of Spirit of Race. The third Iron Lynx car, driven by Paolo Ruberti, rounded out the grid with the eighth fastest time.

Schedule. The first race of the European Le Mans Series season kicks off tomorrow, Sunday 18 April, at 11.00 and is set to conclude 4 hours later.