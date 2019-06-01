Early End for Scuderia Corsa in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan 01 giugno 2019

Forced to start near the back of the grid after issues during practice, the Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari was forced out of Saturday’s Sports Car Classic after contact in the first turn of the opening lap. Cooper MacNeil started the 100-minute sprint race 10th in the No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3. Caught in traffic on the opening lap on the tight temporary circuit, MacNeil was eliminated before co-driver Toni Vilander had a chance to drive. “It was a trying and difficult weekend for us,” MacNeil said. “We rolled off the truck and had issues straight away. We tried to persevere. The Scuderia Corsa guys worked their butts off. We had the clutch issue in free practice two which took us out of practice early and affected our qualifying. It got tougher with the race.” The Detroit event was an exhibition round for the GTD class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but counted for points in the new Sprint Cup comprising the seven shorter events on the schedule. “It wasn’t a terrible points day, but we have a lot or work to do on the car before Watkins Glen,” MacNeil said. The next stop on the IMSA schedule is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, set for June 30.