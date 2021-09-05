Drivers’ comments after Race-2 at Spielberg

Liam Lawson and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Red Bull AF Corse enjoyed a memorable weekend, completing a top-class performance on their home circuit with a win in Race-2 in the colours of the Piacenza-based team's main sponsor. On the Spielberg track, historically favourable to Maranello cars, the Ferraris had two contrasting races, as bad luck – in the form of a puncture – prevented Alex Albon from fighting for the podium.





Liam Lawson: "It was a good weekend for points. We closed the gap in the standings, which was the main goal coming in. I think it’s pretty rare to have the opportunity to have two race wins in the weekend. So, it was also pretty special to do that, but I think a lot of it is down to the testing we did last week. Obviously, we are very limited on tyres on race weekends, so you never really know what the car’s like until you go into quali on a new set of tyres. So, for us having the testing last week, between race runs as well to get more of a race balance I think was what made this weekend possible as well. Obviously, today our pitstops were really really on it. That's what made the race”.





Alex Albon: “Nothing to say really. We had an issue with the tyres. We had a puncture, and we thought the tyre was okay, but it wasn't, and we got another puncture in the race. So, disappointing. Obviously, the car’s been very quick this weekend, and we have come away with very few points”.