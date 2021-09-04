Comments after Race-1 at Spielberg

After taking his first season pole position, Liam Lawson claimed his second victory in the DTM. At the same time, Alex Albon, with spectacular passing, managed to limit the side-effects of the 25 kg of ballast to finish fourth.





Liam Lawson: “I had a good start, and the first stint was really the key to the race for us to open the gap as much as we could. Max [Maximilian Götz, Ed.] had a better pit stop, so the gap closed after that. Then it was pretty static for most of the race. When we caught the traffic, it was really hard to overtake the slower cars, and again he closed in, and in the last few laps, he was coming back a little bit. It is pretty close between the Mercs and us at the moment. We just need to focus. Tomorrow we will have added weight, so we’ll try to do the best job we can with that. It’s nice to have pole position. It was our first of the season. We’ve had three P2s, and so it was definitely nice to have the pole”.





Alex Albon: “The race was pretty much damage limitation after a tricky quali. We had to try to make up positions. Obviously, we were carrying some ballast as well in the car which made it a little trickier. But we did a good job. The car was feeling great. And we managed to finish P4, almost getting P3 at the end. We have scored some good points today as a team, so let’s carry on for tomorrow”.